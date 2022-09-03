EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Stock Price Down 5.1%

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 40,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 81,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.
EVgo Stock Down 3.9 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EVgo stock. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVgo (EVGOW)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.