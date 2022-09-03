ExclusiveCoin Trading Up 1% This Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $49,651.48 and $145.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001872 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

