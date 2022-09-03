Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EXC. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EXC opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Exelon has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Exelon by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Exelon by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after buying an additional 80,702 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Exelon by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.