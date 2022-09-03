Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,606 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Xylem by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 10,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 41.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 4.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,927 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xylem Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Mizuho increased their target price on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.64.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $138.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.68 and its 200 day moving average is $85.94. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

