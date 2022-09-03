Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 644 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 400,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,487,000 after acquiring an additional 156,991 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,296,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visteon by 57.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,349,000 after buying an additional 127,824 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Visteon by 14.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 844,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,147,000 after buying an additional 106,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,145,000 after buying an additional 47,131 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $1,060,992.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,743. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $118.00 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $140.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.94.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.67 million. Visteon had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VC. TheStreet upgraded Visteon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

