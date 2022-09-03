Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $242.37 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.59 and its 200-day moving average is $242.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

