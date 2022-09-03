Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Danaher by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 73.4% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 500.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Danaher by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $269.42 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

