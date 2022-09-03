Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 20,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 146.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 6,546.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.96.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $254.51 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

