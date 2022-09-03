Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 19,795.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 413,333 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $13,286,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,856,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $20,194,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 856.1% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 78,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 69,877 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO stock opened at $173.84 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $166.24 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.73.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $2.2775 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,192.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

