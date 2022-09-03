Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,916 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,522,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,076,000 after buying an additional 2,699,649 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,239,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,275,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,997,000. Finally, Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,033,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $42.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $44.28. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

