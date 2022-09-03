Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.70 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 142,709 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SU. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $110,774,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,006 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,802.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,993,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,176 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,365,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,446,000 after buying an additional 2,376,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8,862.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,993,000 after buying an additional 2,002,832 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $42.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.3656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

