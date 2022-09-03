Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 146,047 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1,084.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,047 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 43,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 74.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in General Motors by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 194,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,433,865 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,457,000 after acquiring an additional 81,468 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

Shares of GM stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

