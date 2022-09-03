Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 446 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $210.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.91. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

