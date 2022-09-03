Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,960 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE opened at $102.10 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.84. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.