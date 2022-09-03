Factom Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges (FCT)

Factom (FCT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Factom has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Factom coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Factom has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $2,665.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.36 or 0.00808005 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001661 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002349 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00834027 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015633 BTC.
Factom Coin Profile
Factom launched on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,415,284 coins. Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums. Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Factom
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.
