Fairfield Bush & CO. Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in ServiceNow by 427.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 440.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,963 shares of company stock valued at $14,374,230 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.9 %

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

NOW stock traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $434.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $468.08 and a 200 day moving average of $493.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.48, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.