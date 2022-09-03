FairGame (FAIR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $461,411.00

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. FairGame has a market cap of $1.00 million and $461,411.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001522 BTC.
- KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00135503 BTC.
- DMD (DMD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00071763 BTC.
- Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.
FairGame Profile
FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling FairGame
