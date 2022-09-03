Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stake Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,013,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,768 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Fastenal worth $60,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 104.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus decreased their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FAST stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.24. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

