FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Increased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,994 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,554 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $105,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

NYSE FDX opened at $208.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.59. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $268.58. The stock has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

