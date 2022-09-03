Filecoin (FIL) Price Reaches $6.49 on Top Exchanges

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $458.98 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $6.49 or 0.00032681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

XRUN (XRUN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00084381 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00041357 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin (CRYPTO:FIL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 275,055,006 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.Slack | BitcoinTalk | GitHub | RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.