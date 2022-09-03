Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 23,534 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 137.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 612,689 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after acquiring an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,294,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.85. 708,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,169. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.21.

