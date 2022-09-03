Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 966,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 3.60% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $81,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.54. 142,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,947. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.86. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.38 and a 52-week high of $96.85.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

