Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 1,194,992 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194,992 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 5.93% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $853,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,117,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 96,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 32,756 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $55.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,369,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,681. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

