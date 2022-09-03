Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,790,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,052 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 1.69% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $254,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Investments & Financial Planning LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,064. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.73.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

