Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $33.02 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,759 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.43% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $33,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $102,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 237.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $146,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHR stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,095. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.29. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $57.33.

