Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,966,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,669,844. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.28 and its 200 day moving average is $104.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

