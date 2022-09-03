Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,515,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,888 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $2,809,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 433,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,906,000 after buying an additional 22,873 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.52. 9,003,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,306,776. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

