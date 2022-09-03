Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 18,108 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,031,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,108 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $102,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.23. The stock had a trading volume of 553,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,377. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.04.

