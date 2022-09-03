Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 2,449,215 Shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,371,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449,215 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 66.41% of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF worth $427,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,583,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 5,702.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000,000 after buying an additional 1,425,500 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 5,885.6% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NANR traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,155. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $61.96.

