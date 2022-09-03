FinNexus Price Up 13% Over Last Week (FNX)

FinNexus (FNX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FinNexus has a total market cap of $21,764.47 and approximately $27.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,798.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00132102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034545 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00083011 BTC.

FinNexus Coin Profile

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

