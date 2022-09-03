Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Shares of Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) dropped 13.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. Approximately 53,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 58,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Fire & Flower in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Fire & Flower Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65. The firm has a market cap of C$115.53 million and a P/E ratio of -7.46.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower ( TSE:FAF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$40.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.53 million. Research analysts predict that Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. will post -0.3713806 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

Further Reading

