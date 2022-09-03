First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on COP. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.89.

Shares of COP stock opened at $110.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.