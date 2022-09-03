First Dallas Securities Inc. Reduces Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,462,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,087,000 after buying an additional 1,461,754 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $6,986,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,986,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,825,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,082,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,525,000 after buying an additional 347,688 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

GEO stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.63.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.50 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.41%. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

