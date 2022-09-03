First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 1,162 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 91,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $40,135,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,525,000 after buying an additional 2,665,942 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ADM opened at $87.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day moving average is $84.19. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

