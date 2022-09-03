First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Stake Trimmed by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMHI opened at $47.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.57. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $56.54.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

