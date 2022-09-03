First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.00

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.00 and traded as high as $27.80. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $27.74, with a volume of 796,537 shares.
First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.
