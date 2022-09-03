Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $600-619 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.81 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.26-$4.56 EPS.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $6.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.82. 1,775,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,264. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.15. Five Below has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Five Below by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Five Below by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

