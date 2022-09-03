Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.26-$4.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$3.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion. Five Below also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.26-4.56 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Five Below from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.53.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $6.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,264. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Five Below by 108.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 31.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Five Below by 9.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.