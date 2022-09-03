FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Stock Price Down 1.3%

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.35 and last traded at $49.48. 7,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 10,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.13.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period.

