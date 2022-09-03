Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Fluor by 596.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

