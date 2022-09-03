Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Raises Dividend to $1.64 Per Share

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 1.6387 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous dividend of $1.21.

Fortescue Metals Group Stock Performance

Fortescue Metals Group stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Featured Stories

