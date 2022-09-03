FortKnoxster Reaches Market Cap of $3.84 Million (FKX)

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $192,651.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,825.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00131850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00034427 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022195 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster (FKX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster.

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

