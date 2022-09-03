Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 1,419 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 53,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 103,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,020,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,783,000 after acquiring an additional 60,534 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $83.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $77.59 and a twelve month high of $106.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.00 and its 200 day moving average is $88.90.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.