Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 3,516 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,486,000 after acquiring an additional 51,516 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $187.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

