Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 8,198 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 254.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,532,000 after buying an additional 53,541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,470,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 20,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 24,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $95.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day moving average of $101.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

