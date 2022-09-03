Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 347 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $580,040,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,469,000 after buying an additional 3,207,671 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $67,819,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,777,000 after buying an additional 1,546,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,574,000 after buying an additional 1,393,739 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY opened at $33.87 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

