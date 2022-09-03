Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Coupang by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Coupang by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of CPNG opened at $16.53 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,942.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,558,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,516,073.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPNG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.99.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.