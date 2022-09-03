Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

PLD opened at $121.89 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.20. The company has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

