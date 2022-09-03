Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $20,782,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,463,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,442,000 after purchasing an additional 77,846 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 157,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.9 %

TSM stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

