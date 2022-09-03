Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Ecolab by 17.3% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 84.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL opened at $161.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.12.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

